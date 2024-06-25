CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.88.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.83. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,919 shares of company stock worth $36,964,009. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

