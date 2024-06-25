CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 83,676 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 170.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1497 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

