CGN Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 435,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,364,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2979 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.