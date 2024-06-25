CGN Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,225 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

