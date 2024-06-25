CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU stock opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

