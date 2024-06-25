CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

