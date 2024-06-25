CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

