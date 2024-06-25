CGN Advisors LLC Buys 32,596 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 2.9% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.