CGN Advisors LLC Buys 41,721 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,578 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,102 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

