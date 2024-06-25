CGN Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

