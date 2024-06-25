CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

