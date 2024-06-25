CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

