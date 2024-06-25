CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 244.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,710,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

