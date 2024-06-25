CGN Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 2.58% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,138,000.

BATS:JPIB opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $439.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

