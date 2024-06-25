CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after buying an additional 228,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

