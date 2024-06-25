CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

