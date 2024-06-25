CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

