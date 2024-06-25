CGN Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,709,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,141,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.36.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

