CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $185.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

