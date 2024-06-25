CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $793.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $746.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

