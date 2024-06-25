CGN Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

