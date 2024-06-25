CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 247,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

