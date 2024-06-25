CGN Advisors LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 1.44% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 246,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 133,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

