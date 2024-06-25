CGN Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

