CGN Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
