CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.12. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

