CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

