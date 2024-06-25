CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

ENB opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.