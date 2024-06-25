CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Salesforce by 544.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.63. The stock has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,787 shares of company stock worth $154,295,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.