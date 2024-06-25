CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

