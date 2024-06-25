CGN Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

