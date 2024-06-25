CGN Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,077,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $145.94 and a one year high of $199.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

