CGN Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $309.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $317.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average of $280.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

