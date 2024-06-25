Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day moving average of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

