Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.