Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 425,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 364,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £521,320.00, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.45.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

