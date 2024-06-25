Christopher P. Comparato Sells 80,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TOST opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 105.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,270,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

