ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.67. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 50,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ClearOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.84.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

