Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

