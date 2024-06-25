Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

CLX opened at $136.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.