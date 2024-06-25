Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,756.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
