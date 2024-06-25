Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $1,006,498.20 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,542.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60.

On Monday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22.

On Thursday, April 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 18,955 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $1,650,411.85.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,871 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

