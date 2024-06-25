CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after buying an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,296,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CNA Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CNA opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.