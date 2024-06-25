Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.