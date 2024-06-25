Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $93.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $93,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBK opened at $248.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average of $246.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

