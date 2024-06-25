Cohen Klingenstein LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $371.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

