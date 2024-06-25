Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.24. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

