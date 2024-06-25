Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hess by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hess by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

