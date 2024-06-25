Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $98.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

