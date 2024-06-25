Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 336.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

