Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.37. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,978,536 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Scientific

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $122,000.

Core Scientific Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.