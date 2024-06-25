Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.37. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,978,536 shares traded.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $122,000.
Core Scientific Stock Up 5.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
